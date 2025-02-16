WEATHER: Sunday February 16th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday February 16th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday February 16th, 2025.
Periods of snow and local blowing snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 2 with temperature falling to minus 5 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 8 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
