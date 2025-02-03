MistNow
WEATHER: Monday February 3rd, 2025

Monday February 3rd, 2025, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Monday February 3rd, 2025.

Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Wind becoming north 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 2 or low.

