HazeNow
-9 °C
17 °F
FlurriesMon
-6 °C
21 °F		Mainly SunnyTue
-7 °C
19 °F		CloudyWed
-9 °C
16 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Monday February 17th, 2025

Monday February 17th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Monday February 17th, 2025.

Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 25 in the morning and minus 14 in the afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message