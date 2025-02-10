WEATHER: Monday February 10th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday February 10th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday February 10th, 2025.
Clearing in the morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then light late in the afternoon. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning and minus 6 in the afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
