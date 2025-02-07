WEATHER: Friday February 7th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday February 7th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday February 7th, 2025.
Clearing in the morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 17 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
