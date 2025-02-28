WEATHER: Friday February 28th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday February 28th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday February 28th, 2025.
Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook