WEATHER: Friday February 21st, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday February 21st, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday February 21st, 2025.
Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
