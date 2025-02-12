Weather Advisory In Effect

A winter weather travel advisory in effect for late Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.

Environment Canada says that snow will begin late Wednesday afternoon, with total amounts of up to 15 cm are possible.

This snowfall will impact the Wednesday evening commute. Snow may become mixed with freezing rain or ice pellets late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Snow will gradually taper off through Thursday morning.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

There still remains some uncertainty on the exact track of this system. Should the track shift south, precipitation will remain predominantly snow and amounts higher than 15 cm would be possible. Snow fall warnings may be issued as needed.