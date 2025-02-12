ClearNow
-6 °C
22 °F
SnowWed
-2 °C
28 °F		Chance Of FlurriesThu
-1 °C
30 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
-5 °C
23 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Weather Advisory In Effect

Tuesday February 11th, 2025, 7:48pm

Weather
0
0

A winter weather travel advisory in effect for late Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.

Environment Canada says that snow will begin late Wednesday afternoon, with total amounts of up to 15 cm are possible.

This snowfall will impact the Wednesday evening commute. Snow may become mixed with freezing rain or ice pellets late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Snow will gradually taper off through Thursday morning.

There still remains some uncertainty on the exact track of this system. Should the track shift south, precipitation will remain predominantly snow and amounts higher than 15 cm would be possible. Snow fall warnings may be issued as needed.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message