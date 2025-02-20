NEWS >
Light SnowNow
-9 °C
16 °F
Periods Of SnowThu
-5 °C
23 °F		Mainly CloudyFri
-2 °C
28 °F		SunnySat
-4 °C
25 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Tunnel Emergency Response exercise Closing This Sunday Morning

Thursday February 20th, 2025, 10:05am

City News
0
0

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will be closed on Sunday, February 23rd, from 7:00am to 10:00am for the annual emergency response exercise.

Windsor Fire and Rescue, Windsor EMS, Windsor Police and CBSA along with Detroit Police, CBP, Detroit Fire and Homeland Security will all be taking part.

“The planned exercise is a critical part of the Tunnel’s emergency response procedures”, said Tal Czudner, CEO of Windsor Detroit Borderlink Limited, which operates the Canadian side of the Tunnel. “In the unlikely event that an emergency occurs, both sides of the border will be prepared to handle the situation safely and efficiently.”

The Tunnel will reopen to normal operations at 10:00am.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message