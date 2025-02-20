Tunnel Emergency Response exercise Closing This Sunday Morning

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will be closed on Sunday, February 23rd, from 7:00am to 10:00am for the annual emergency response exercise.

Windsor Fire and Rescue, Windsor EMS, Windsor Police and CBSA along with Detroit Police, CBP, Detroit Fire and Homeland Security will all be taking part.

“The planned exercise is a critical part of the Tunnel’s emergency response procedures”, said Tal Czudner, CEO of Windsor Detroit Borderlink Limited, which operates the Canadian side of the Tunnel. “In the unlikely event that an emergency occurs, both sides of the border will be prepared to handle the situation safely and efficiently.”

The Tunnel will reopen to normal operations at 10:00am.