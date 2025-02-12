Transit Makes Route Changes To Service Twin Oaks
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday February 12th, 2025, 9:35am
Transit Windsor is making some changes to the Lauzon 10 southbound route to provide service to Twin Oaks business park.
Effective Tuesday, February 18, 2025, the route will be as follows:
- Regular route on Lauzon Road to
- Right on Forest Glade
- Left on Lauzon Parkway
- Left on Twin Oaks
- Right on Munich
- Turn around in cul-de-sac
- Continue on Munich
- Left on Twin Oaks
- Right on Lauzon Parkway
- Right on Forest Glade to
- Regular route
- Lauzon 10
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
The Lauzon 10 northbound route will have no change. The schedule times for this route will remain the same.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook