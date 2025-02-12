Transit Makes Route Changes To Service Twin Oaks

Transit Windsor is making some changes to the Lauzon 10 southbound route to provide service to Twin Oaks business park.

Effective Tuesday, February 18, 2025, the route will be as follows:

Regular route on Lauzon Road to

Right on Forest Glade

Left on Lauzon Parkway

Left on Twin Oaks

Right on Munich

Turn around in cul-de-sac

Continue on Munich

Left on Twin Oaks

Right on Lauzon Parkway

Right on Forest Glade to

Regular route

Lauzon 10

The Lauzon 10 northbound route will have no change. The schedule times for this route will remain the same.