NEWS >
CloudyNow
-6 °C
21 °F
SnowWed
-1 °C
30 °F		Chance Of FlurriesThu
-2 °C
28 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
-5 °C
23 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Transit Makes Route Changes To Service Twin Oaks

Wednesday February 12th, 2025, 9:35am

City News
0
0

Transit Windsor is making some changes to the Lauzon 10 southbound route to provide service to Twin Oaks business park.

Effective Tuesday, February 18, 2025, the route will be as follows:

  • Regular route on Lauzon Road to
  • Right on Forest Glade
  • Left on Lauzon Parkway
  • Left on Twin Oaks
  • Right on Munich
  • Turn around in cul-de-sac
  • Continue on Munich
  • Left on Twin Oaks
  • Right on Lauzon Parkway
  • Right on Forest Glade to
  • Regular route
  • Lauzon 10

The Lauzon 10 northbound route will have no change. The schedule times for this route will remain the same.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message