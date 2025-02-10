Town Of Tecumseh Launches Citizen Satisfaction Survey

The Town of Tecumseh is inviting residents to share their input by participating in the upcoming Citizen Satisfaction Survey, being conducted throughout the month of February. This survey provides an opportunity for residents to express their views on various aspects of Town services.

“Hearing directly from our residents helps us understand citizen priorities and concerns,” said Mayor Gary McNamara. “Past surveys have given us valuable insights into what we’re doing well and where we can improve, and we expect this year’s survey to be just as informative.”

The survey, conducted by Nanos Research Inc., will include telephone interviews with a randomly selected group of 400 adult residents. Additionally, residents will have the option to complete the survey online.