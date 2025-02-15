Town Of Essex Declares Significant Weather Event

The Town of Essex is declaring a Significant Weather Event in advance of the heavy snowfall that is expected to continue through Sunday evening, with accumulations expected to reach up to 20-30 centimetres with peak snowfall rates of 3-6 centimeters per hour.

Typically, snow accumulation can be managed within the existing road allowance through the Town’s normal snow clearing operations. However, the Town has the authority to declare a Major Snowstorm Condition when significant amounts of snow are expected to accumulate that exceeds the capacity of the road allowance.

To help with the efficient removal of snow, the Town of Essex is asking residents to adhere to the following guidelines:

Park vehicles off the street when possible and avoid parking vehicles on the sidewalk. This will allow for winter maintenance equipment to efficiently clear snow from roadways. Emergency service vehicles rely on clear roads to respond quickly to emergencies.

When clearing driveways and sidewalks, residents are asked to shovel snow onto lawns, not onto the road.

Decorative items positioned near sidewalks and curbs should be flush with the ground and at least 12 inches away from the edge of sidewalks and curbs. The Town is not responsible for damage to decorative items in the road allowance.

Road users should expect delays, slippery conditions and poor visibility. If driving, slow down, follow at a safe distance and use gentle braking, steering and acceleration. Road users should also keep a safe distance from snow clearing equipment and crews to let them complete their work safely and efficiently.

“We are closely monitoring the incoming snowstorm and taking proactive steps to ensure the safety and efficiency of our snow removal operations.” said Norman Nussio, Manager, Operations & Drainage. “The declaration of a Significant Weather Event is essential due to the expected heavy snowfall and high potential for icy conditions, with snow accumulations potentially reaching up to 30 centimetres. Residents can support our efforts by parking off the streets when possible and following the Town’s snow removal guidelines.”

The declaration will be cancelled as soon as roadways are deemed safe.