Theft From Unlocked Vehicles Reported In Leamington Overnight

Essex County Ontario Provincial Police are reporting multiple thefts from vehicles occurring sometime overnight in Leamington earlier this week.

OPP advise the thefts occurred between 8:00pm on February 17th, 2025, and 9:00am on February 18th, 2025, on Nicholas and Gary Streets in the Town of Leamington.

The OPP is reminding and urging the public to lock and remove valuables from their vehicles to deter would-be thieves.

If you have any information on these incidents or observe any suspicious activity, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.