The Psychedelic Furs Set To Dazzle The Colosseum Stage

The Psychedelic Furs take The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor with special guest The Mission on Thursday, July 3rd.

Born out of the U.K. post-punk scene and led by vocalist and songwriter Richard Butler and his bass-wielding brother Tim, The Psychedelic Furs quickly became one of the premiere bands at college and alternative radio. The group has scored a flurry of major hits with “Love My Way,” “Pretty In Pink,” “Heaven,” “The Ghost In You,” and “Heartbreak Beat. ” It has also released eight studio albums and inspired the iconic motion picture soundtrack for Pretty In Pink.

Decades after their debut, their most recent album, 2020’s Made Of Rain charted in multiple countries and became the band’s second-highest-ranked U.K. album ever. The record was featured in end-of-year “best albums” chart roundups across dozens of publications worldwide.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 7th at 10:00am