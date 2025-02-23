Tepperman’s Celebrates 100th Anniversary

Tepperman’s is celebration its 100th anniversary in March.

Tepperman’s got its start in 1925 when Nate Tepperman came to Canada after the Russian Revolution, and began selling rugs door-to-door on foot in Windsor. As his business grew, he evolved from walking to a bicycle to a used pickup truck, eventually opening his first brick and mortar store in 1929.

His son, Bill Tepperman, took the helm in 1970, leading expansion into Chatham, Sarnia, and London. Today, under the leadership of brothers Andrew and Noah Tepperman, the company has grown to include stores in Kitchener, Ancaster, and St. Catharines.

“This 100th anniversary is more than a celebration of our business—it’s a celebration of our valued customers, employees, and business partners who have contributed to our success over the decades,” said Andrew Tepperman, 3rd Generation, Executive Chairman. “Looking back 100 years ago, there were 22 home furnishing retailers in Windsor. Today, Tepperman’s is the only one still standing. What we do is not unique, but how we do it is—like building long-term customer relationships and a great work culture.”

Themed “100 years…and more in store!”, this year-long celebration will be their most significant event in 100 years.

Highlights of the celebration include:

Anniversary Catalogue: An inspirational special edition catalogue showcasing Tepperman’s legacy and latest products, available online and distributed to select homes.

Customer Appreciation: Exclusive promotions to thank our loyal customers throughout the year, leading with the 100th Anniversary Giveaway with over $100,000 of prizes.

Community Engagement: Exciting events aligning with its commitment to giving back.

“As we honor our past with this 100th anniversary, our story continues as there is so much more in store. We’re focused on the future as we innovate and grow. To survive 100 years, a company must be more than just a business — it must wholeheartedly embrace and prioritize the communities it serves. As our mission statement states, when we do it right, they will come back,” said Masoud Negad, newly appointed CEO of Tepperman’s.