Suspicious Fire At Old Leamington High School

A weekend fire at the old Leamington High School is being investigated as suspicious.

It broke out around 9:00pm on January 31st.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit, along with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal, is continuing with the investigation.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. For public safety, the area has been secured as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip online at www.catchcrooks.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.