Stars Tinkle As Musical Satirizes Serious Topics

A Windsor theatre company is showing you’ve got to fight for your right to potty.

After their opening weekend, Korda Artistic Productions is continuing a local run of Urinetown: The Musical. Taking place at KordaZone Theatre (located at 2025 Seminole Street,) the unique tale provides a satirical take on everything from ecological disaster and greed to revolution and musicals themselves.

Debuting at the 1999 New York Fringe Festival, it’s a play that’s more relevant than ever.

“It’s terrible that the themes of URINETOWN, a play that I fell in love with over 20-years-ago, are perhaps even more relevant today,” said director and Korda’s Founder Tracey B. Atin in a press release. ” “I fell head over heels for the fantastic music and the smart and hilarious book and dialogue. It’s a show which manages to be wildly original at the same time it pays homage to the past, to Brecht and Weill and brilliantly parodies the whole Music Theatre genre.”

Caused by a 20 year drought, a Gotham-like city’s water shortage has led to the government banning private toilets. Forcing citizens to use public amenities, a malevolent company overseeing them has profited by charging for this basic necessity. Fed up with such control, the story’s protagonist decides to lead people in a revolution for their freedom.

Inspired by a pay toilet while travelling through Europe as a student, Greg Kotis began writing Urinetown shortly after. , Mark Hollmann then joined the project and contributed music while both collaborated on lyrics. Becoming a success on Broadway, the show has since won three Tony Awards including Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. The show has also earned other accolades such as three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards and two Obie Awards. The current run marks the first time the play has been staged in Windsor.

Despite being off-kilter, Urinetown also has a premise that lets audiences explore complicated topics while having fun.

“The themes of ecological crisis, corporate greed and injustice were compelling and they still are,” said Atin. “URINETOWN isn’t an ‘easy’ musical. Lest you think that it’s simple to define the good guys and the bad guys, let me suggest that although ‘The Rich’ with their selfish lust for power and money are despicable, ‘The Poor’ are pretty messed up too! Look how quickly they swing from violence to high ideals to violence moved by a good song. And the songs ARE sooo good!”

Underscoring this sentiment, a live band will accompany all performances. Providing an intimate experience at the small venue, the dynamic works to create a greater sense of immersion. Beyond this, Hope Forman has also overseen detailed choreography to compliment each song. Amplifying the spectacle, these elements ensure theatregoers come away with something unique To Windsor.

Presented via special arrangement with Music Theatre International, the musical kicks off Korda’s 2025 season. With a diverse selection of plays, nothing channels this spirit like the current show.

Satisfying audiences through a range of emotions, this year’s variety will offer something for everyone.

“Korda’s third decade of entertaining and thought-provoking theatre continues with a season that mixes the unknown with the familiar,” said Korda Resident Director Jeff Marontate in their press release. “We examine the loss of identity and individuality in a selection of shows that balance laughter, music and mystery. Whether they confront corruption or battle conformity, this season’s protagonists must rediscover the self in order to succeed or survive!”

Remaining performances of Urinetown: The Musical will take place at KordaZone Theatre on February 13, 14, 15, 20, 20 and 21. All shows start at 8 p.m. with the 13th being “pay what you can” and the 20th being scent-free. Tickets are $30 otherwise and can be purchased online, by calling 226-674-1002 or at the door (cash and debit only.) Korda’s concessions will also be open throughout the run with accepted payment methods mirroring those for on site ticket purchases.

Those looking for more information about the play can visit the Current Show page on Korda’s website.