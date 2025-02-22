SunnyNow
Small Earthquake Hits Chatham-Kent

Saturday February 22nd, 2025, 8:05am

Chatham-Kent
0
0

A small earthquake hit in Chatham-Kent Friday afternoon.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck 31 km E of Chatham at 3:40pm.

There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected due to the size, officials said.

