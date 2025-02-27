Rotary Club Of Windsor (1918) To Invest Over $40,000 In Community Grants

The Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) has launched its 2025 Community Service Grants program, providing over $40,000 in funding opportunities for local non-profit organizations dedicated to making a meaningful impact in Windsor-Essex.

This year’s grants will focus on programs that support children and youth, reinforcing the club’s commitment to investing in the next generation. The funding may support initiatives that:

Strengthen social safety nets for vulnerable children and youth;

Enhance existing programs that provide essential services to children and youth;

Build capacity within families to better support children and youth.

“The Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) has a long-standing tradition of supporting initiatives that strengthen our community,” said Janice Forsyth, Community Service Grants Chair. “These grants allow us to reinvest in local organizations, empowering them to continue their valuable work and create lasting change.”

The Community Service Grants are a shining example of how proceeds from Art in the Park—one of Windsor’s most beloved annual events—are reinvested back into the community. Funds raised through this iconic festival directly support projects that uplift and enhance the lives of local residents.

Eligible organizations can apply for funding up to $5,000, or $10,000 if the project is a collaborative effort between two organizations. Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee, with grants awarded to initiatives that demonstrate a strong commitment to supporting children and youth.

Grant applications open on February 24 and must be submitted by March 28th . Selected recipients will be notified by April 30th.

For full grant criteria, FAQs, and to apply, visit rotary1918.com/page/community-service-grants. For further inquiries, contact Janice Forsyth at [email protected].