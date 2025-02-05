SunnyNow
RBC On Dougall To Close

Wednesday February 5th, 2025, 10:30am

Business
0
0

The RBC on Dougall in South Windsor is closing later this year.

The branch is set to close at 5:00pm on June 5th, with the staff joining the Roundhouse Branch on June 6th.

A community information session is planned on March 4th from 6:30pm to 7:30pm at the Dougall location.

windsoriteDOTca
