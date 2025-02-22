SunnyNow
Poirier Electric Employees Have A New Contract

Saturday February 22nd, 2025, 8:36am

Business
0
0

Employees of Poirier Electric have overwhelmingly ratified a three-year collective.

The 35 electricians and electrician apprentices voted 88% in favour of ratifying the agreement negotiated the Construction Workers Union, CLAC Local 53.

The new contract provides employees with a 13% increase to wages over the term. In addition, employer contributions to employees’ retirement savings increase to 10%, and the eligibility period to begin receiving them was reduced. Along with other improvements, the total package value of the contract represents an increase of 23% over the previous contract.

“After the massive inflationary spike seen throughout the country over the last few years, it was a net positive to get the group up to a fair compensation,” says Alex Kuiper, CLAC representative. “The settlement will also help the company draw in competent tradespeople looking to create a career for themselves. This contract is a win for electricians in the Windsor region.”

