PHOTOS: Cirque Du Soleil Returns To Windsor With OVO

Cirque du Soleil is back in Windsor this weekend with OVO.

The show is a colourful intrusion into a colony of insects; a non-stop riot of energy and movement.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Organizers say through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species – from mighty crickets bouncing off trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting inside her web – OVO exudes extraordinary showmanship to tickle everyone’s imagination.

It runs though Sunday at the WFCU Centre.