PHOTOS: Cirque Du Soleil Returns To Windsor With OVO
Owen Wolter
Friday February 28th, 2025, 5:55am
Cirque du Soleil is back in Windsor this weekend with OVO.
The show is a colourful intrusion into a colony of insects; a non-stop riot of energy and movement.
Organizers say through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species – from mighty crickets bouncing off trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting inside her web – OVO exudes extraordinary showmanship to tickle everyone’s imagination.
It runs though Sunday at the WFCU Centre.
