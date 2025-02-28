ClearNow
PHOTOS: Cirque Du Soleil Returns To Windsor With OVO

Friday February 28th, 2025, 5:55am

Entertainment
0
0

Cirque du Soleil OVO practicing on Thursday, February 27th, 2025 (Owen Wolter / windsoriteDOTca News)

Cirque du Soleil is back in Windsor this weekend with OVO.

The show is a colourful intrusion into a colony of insects; a non-stop riot of energy and movement.

Organizers say through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species – from mighty crickets bouncing off trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting inside her web – OVO exudes extraordinary showmanship to tickle everyone’s imagination.

It runs though Sunday at the WFCU Centre.

