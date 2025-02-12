Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Take The Colosseum Stage This May

Rock icons Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo hit The Colosseum Stage at Caesars Windsor for a night of unforgettable music on Thursday, May 29th.

In a pop culture world defined by its perpetual changes, the partnership of singer-songwriter Pat Benatar and producer-musician Neil Giraldo has been a potent, steadfast union that has soared to the top of the charts and into fans’ hearts. Benatar’s staggering vocals and take-no-prisoners attitude, along with Giraldo’s trailblazing artistry as a guitarist, producer, and songwriter, forged the undeniable chemistry and unique sound that created eternal rock hits including “We Belong,” “Invincible,” “Love Is A Battlefield,” “Promises In The Dark,” “We Live For Love,” “Heartbreaker,” and “Hell Is For Children.”

Their stunning achievements are a testament to their vision. Benatar and Giraldo have created two Multi-Platinum, five Platinum, three Gold albums, and 19 Top 40 hits. They have sold over 36 million records worldwide and have won an unprecedented four consecutive Grammy awards. They have also been honored with three American Music Awards, a People’s Choice Award, induction into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame, and induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14th at 10:00am online. Ticket purchases can be made on caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. Tickets can also be purchased at the Box Office, Friday & Saturday from Noon to 8:00pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10:00pm.