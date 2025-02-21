Leamington To Begin Phased Demolition Of Former Leamington District Secondary School

Leamington will begin the phased demolition of the former Leamington District Secondary School building next week.

This comes after it was announced that the proposed development with attainable and affordable housing on the property was not moving forward.

The demo work will begin with the gymnasium, which was recently damaged by fire. Prior to initiating this first phase of demolition, the Municipality retained a contractor to test the affected area for harmful substances. The results confirmed that no hazardous materials, including asbestos, are present in the area designated for demolition.

Demolition is tentatively scheduled to start on Monday, February 24th, 2025, and is weather-dependent. The demolition of the building will be conducted in phases, with each phase subject to testing and approvals to ensure compliance with safety and environmental regulations. This phased approach means that the entire building will not be demolished at once; instead, the process will be gradual and methodical.