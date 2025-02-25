Mostly CloudyNow
Leamington Driver Killed In Chatham-Kent Crash

Tuesday February 25th, 2025, 11:08am

Chatham-Kent
0
0

A 65-year-old male from Leamington was killed in a weekend crash in Chatham-Kent.

The single motor vehicle collision happened Saturday just after 11:30 am on Wheatley Road, south of Campbell Road.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

