Leamington Driver Killed In Chatham-Kent Crash
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday February 25th, 2025, 11:08am
A 65-year-old male from Leamington was killed in a weekend crash in Chatham-Kent.
The single motor vehicle collision happened Saturday just after 11:30 am on Wheatley Road, south of Campbell Road.
The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
