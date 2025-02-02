Leamington Body Builder Wins Second Place At Inspirational Speaking Competition

Leamington’s Richie Keirouz won second place at Speaker Slam®, North America’s largest inspirational speaking competition, where Keirouz delivered a deeply personal and transformative speech at Lula Lounge, earning him a coveted spot at the Grand Slam – The Inspirational Speaking Finals.

Keirouz, a Canadian National Bodybuilding Champion, self-development coach, and motivational speaker, captivated the audience with his speech, “Rock Bottom to Limitless,” sharing his powerful journey of overcoming adversity. His story took listeners through his fall from success, struggles with health and self-doubt, and his incredible comeback—proving that resilience is the key to transformation at any stage of life.

“Winning second place at Speaker Slam was an incredible experience. Stepping onto that stage was about more than just competing—it was about sharing my story in a way that could help others see their own strength. If there’s one thing I want people to take away, it’s that it’s never too late to rewrite your story and push for something greater,” said Richie.

At 47, Keirouz defied the odds by reclaiming his health, discipline, and ambition—ultimately winning the Canadian National Bodybuilding Championships. But his story is about much more than fitness. Just a few years ago, he lost his business, his confidence, and his sense of purpose. He turned to unhealthy habits until one moment changed everything.

“I sat in my car, gripping the steering wheel, wondering how I got here. My business was gone, my health was failing, and I didn’t recognize the man I had become. But rock bottom wasn’t the end—it was the beginning of a comeback,” he shared in his speech.

Adding to the excitement of the evening, Paralympic gold medalist and Windsor native Danielle Campo took the stage as the co-host of Speaker Slam’s Resilience competition. Danielle, who previously won the 2024 Grand Slam and the title of Inspirational Speaker of the Year, brought her signature passion and energy to the event, inspiring speakers and audience members alike.

As the second-place winner, Richie advances to the Grand Slam – The Inspirational Speaking Finals on November 22nd, 2025, at the CBC Glenn Gould Studio in Toronto. There, he will compete against the year’s best speakers for the title of Inspirational Speaker of the Year and a prize package valued at up to $50,000, including $5,000 in cash.