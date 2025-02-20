Lakeshore Council Approves Lighthouse Cove Golf Cart Pilot Project

Lakeshore Council officially approved the Lighthouse Cove Golf Cart pilot project. Council adopted a by-law to participate in the Government of Ontario program, and approved fees for registration as well as costs for signage and safety measures.

Information on the registration and licensing process will be posted to Lakeshore.ca/GolfCartPilot. Lighthouse Cove residents and interested individuals can also sign up for project updates.

The provincial pilot program, which runs until 2031, will allow residents and visitors to use golf carts on roads with a speed limit of up to 50 kilometres per hour. The provincial program includes additional requirements for drivers and vehicles.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“We are excited to take the next step towards golf carts in Lighthouse Cove,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “This has been a priority for Lighthouse Cove residents, and we know they are eager to hit the road.”

Lakeshore Council also sent a request to the County of Essex to approve golf carts on Tisdelle Road, which is a County Road.

Golf carts cannot be operated until the licensing program is in place and a licence is issued to the applicant. The earliest date that golf carts will be permitted in Lighthouse Cove is April 1sr, 2025.