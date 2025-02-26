Job Fair Planned For The Canadian Brewhouse
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday February 26th, 2025, 2:22pm
Construction is well underway on the new location of The Canadian Brewhouse at Devonshire Mall.
They will be hosting an in-person hiring fair on March 11th and 12th from 11:00am to 7:00pm
It will take place between Guest Services and Real Fruit Bubble Tea.
