Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Announces Expansion Of Mental Health And Addictions Urgent Crisis Centre To Support Emergency Services

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, alongside the Canadian Mental Health Association, Windsor Police Services, Essex-Windsor EMS and Windsor Regional Hospital announced plans to expand services at the HDGH Mental Health and Addictions Urgent Crisis Centre .

This expansion means policing and EMS partners will now have access 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to the centre to quickly transition voluntary individuals in crisis to subject matter experts, freeing up time to respond to priority incidents and reducing emergency room wait times.

Once dropped off, clients will experience specialized care as part of a stabilization unit. Four beds will be dedicated to supporting clients while they wait for initial assessments. Clients will be supported by HDGH staff including RPN’s and linkages to primary care at CMHA Health Centre can also be made.

By utilizing this alternative to the emergency department, emergency personnel can get back on the road quicker, streamlining frontline operations and improving response times to high-priority calls.

Between June 24th and December 31st of last year, the centre saw 943 clients, 44 of those clients were transferred directly from the emergency department.