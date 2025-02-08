Here’s Who Was Recognized Locally As Southwestern Ontario’s Top Employers

Several local employers were recognized this week as Southwestern Ontario’s Top Employers (2025) by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada’s Top 100 Employers project.

“What stands out is the wide variety of industries here,” says Richard Yerema, executive editor at the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project. “There’s something for everyone in a region that’s livable, affordable, and steeped in history. The vibrant towns and picturesque landscapes create a unique, welcoming atmosphere.”

In choosing the winners, editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the national project’s inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed ‘reasons for selection’ for each winner, providing transparency in the selection and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike. The competition is open to any employer, public or private sector, with its head office or principal place of business in Southwestern Ontario, which generally corresponds to the traditional 519 telephone area code.

Locally, those recognized were:

WFCU Credit Union

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare

St. Clair College

Erie Shores Healthcare

You can find the full listing here.