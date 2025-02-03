Fire On McKay
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday February 3rd, 2025, 6:32pm
A fire in the 1700 Block of McKay Avenue is under investigation.
Multiple emergency crews were called to the semi-detached home just after 5:00pm Monday.
In total, 29 firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire.
The fire was contained to one unit, and there are no reports of injuries.
