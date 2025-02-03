MistNow
1 °C
33 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudTue
-2 °C
28 °F		CloudyWed
-3 °C
27 °F		Periods Of Freezing Rain Or RainThu
2 °C
36 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Fire On McKay

Monday February 3rd, 2025, 6:32pm

Fires
0
0

A fire in the 1700 Block of McKay Avenue is under investigation.

Multiple emergency crews were called to the semi-detached home just after 5:00pm Monday.

In total, 29 firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire.

The fire was contained to one unit, and there are no reports of injuries.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message