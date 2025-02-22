NEWS >
Fire On Everts Avenue

Saturday February 22nd, 2025, 8:30am

City News
0
0

No one was injured after an early morning fire in South Windsor.

Fire crews were called just before 1:00am to the 2100 Block of Everts Avenue for a working fire.

The fire has displaced five people and caused $600,000 in damages to the raised ranched home.

An investigator is on the scene to determine the origin and cause.

windsoriteDOTca
