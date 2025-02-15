Fatal Fire In LaSalle

LaSalle Police are investigating a fatal fire in the 7700 block of Malden Road that broke out early Saturday morning.

After the fire was extinguished, a person was found deceased within the residence. The deceased person has not been identified.

LaSalle Police and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall are actively investigating,

Police are asking residents to avoid the area due to the road closure. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or catchcrooks.com.