Corporate Leadership Team Changes At The City Of Windsor

With the upcoming retirement of the City of Windsor CAO the City has announced several staffing changes.

Effective March 1st, 2025, Raymond Mensour, current Commissioner of Community & Corporate Services, will become a Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for the Corporation while continuing to provide oversight over his existing Community & Corporate Services portfolios. Effective May 1st, 2025, Mensour will assume the role of Chief Administrative Officer following the retirement of Joe Mancina. Mensour began his career with the City of Windsor in 2014 as Manager of the WFCU Centre. In 2017, he was promoted to Executive Director of Parks, Recreation & Culture, and Facilities. He became the Commissioner of that division, later restructured to become Community Services, in 2021, which included the addition of Fire and Library Services. In 2024, Mensour’s responsibilities expanded to include the Commissioner of Corporate Services in addition to his Community Services portfolio.

Effective March 1st, 2025, Jelena Payne, current Commissioner of Economic Development, will become a Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for the Corporation, while continuing to oversee the Economic Development portfolio. Payne began her career with the City of Windsor in 2012 as Commissioner of Community Development and Health Services. In that role, she also led the City’s Recreation & Culture portfolio. In 2022, she was named Commissioner of Economic Development.

Effective May 1st, 2025, Andrew Daher, current Commissioner of Human and Health Services, will become the new Commissioner of Corporate Services for the Corporation. Daher began his career with the City in 2004 as a financial analyst. Over the years, he has served as a financial planning administrator, Manager of Financial Planning, Manager of Provincial Offences, and Manager of the WFCU Centre and Recreation Facilities. In 2018, Daher was named Executive Director of Employment and Social Services. He was promoted to Commissioner of Human and Health Services in 2022.

Effective May 1st, 2025, Michael Chantler, current Senior Executive Director of Community Services, will become the new Commissioner of Community Services for the Corporation. Chantler began his career with the City of Windsor in 1999 at the Convention & Visitors Bureau where he served as an Account Executive and Supervisor of Member Services and Communications. In 2009, he became the City’s Supervisor of Licensing and Deputy Licence Commissioner. In 2014, after working as the General Manager of the Ontario Summer Games, Chantler moved into the Recreation & Culture portfolio as Assistant Manager of the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre and Adventure Bay Family Water Park presented by WFCU Credit Union. In 2019, he served as General Manager of Roseland Golf & Curling Club and later became Manager of Aquatics in 2021. Chantler was the Chief Executive Officer of the Windsor Public Library in 2023 and was named Senior Executive Director of Community Services in 2024.

Effective May 1at, 2025, Dana Paladino, current Senior Executive Director of Corporate Services, will become the acting Commissioner of Human and Health Services for the Corporation. Paladino began her career with the City of Windsor in 2010 as Legal Counsel, before becoming Supervisor of Risk Management in 2011. She was named Manager of Risk and Insurance in 2014 and was appointed Deputy City Solicitor in 2019. In 2022, Paladino added the role of Executive Director of Human Resources to her title. She served as Chief Executive Officer of the Windsor Public Library in 2023, before being selected to lead Corporate Services in various capacities from 2023 to the present day.

Rounding out the Corporate Leadership Team, Janice Guthrie will continue in her role as Commissioner of Finance and City Treasurer; and David Simpson will continue in his role as Commissioner of Infrastructure Services and City Engineer.