Conservative Andrew Dowie Re-elected In Windsor Tecumseh
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday February 27th, 2025, 9:54pm
Conservative Andrew Dowie has been re-elected in Windsor Tecumseh.
The Progressive Conservative Member of Provincial Parliament was elected with a margin of 7,564 votes with 100 per cent of polls reporting.
There are 97,698 registered electors in Windsor-Tecumseh. Voter turnout was 45.25 per cent.
