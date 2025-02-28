NEWS >
Conservative Andrew Dowie Re-elected In Windsor Tecumseh

Thursday February 27th, 2025, 9:54pm

City News
0
0

Conservative Andrew Dowie has been re-elected in Windsor Tecumseh.

The Progressive Conservative Member of Provincial Parliament was elected with a margin of 7,564 votes with 100 per cent of polls reporting.

There are 97,698 registered electors in Windsor-Tecumseh. Voter turnout was 45.25 per cent.

