Commercial Building Fire Under Investigation

The Windsor Police Service has launched an investigation following a suspicious fire at a commercial building in south-central Windsor.

The fire broke out around 10:00am Monday in the 600 block of Tecumseh Road East. Windsor Fire and Rescue Services worked to extinguish the blaze.

Police say that a gasoline can was located at the scene.

No injuries were reported because of the incident, but the building sustained extensive damage.

The Windsor Police Arson Unit is treating the fire as suspicious. Investigators urge residents and business owners in the immediate area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage, specifically between 9:00am and 10:00am, for video evidence that may assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.