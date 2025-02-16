NEWS >
City To Plow Residential Areas

Sunday February 16th, 2025, 3:40pm

City News
0
0

The City of Windsor will be plowing residential areas starting Sunday afternoon.

City officials say it could take 24 hours to reach the entire city.

Where possible, they ask you to remove vehicles from the street to facilitate the snow removal process.

More information on snow removal is available on the City website.

 

