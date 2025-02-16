City Of Windsor To Host 2025 Ontario Bike Summit

Canada’s largest cycling conference will showcase cycling and active transportation progress and opportunities in Windsor & Essex County this spring.

The event is expected to draw 250 delegates, including elected representatives from all levels of government, municipal and provincial staff, and industry leaders from across Canada and internationally to share innovations, best practices, and opportunities for progress in cycling.

This year’s Summit theme, “Bridging Communities, Building Connections”, will celebrate the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge and highlight its innovative active transportation infrastructure, which will facilitate active travel and tourism. The event will also showcase Windsor’s investments in connecting residents and tourists to nature, neighborhoods, and attractions. The Summit is organized by the Share the Road Cycling Coalition, a province-wide cycling policy and advocacy organization based in Burlington.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“We are delighted that Windsor is hosting the 16th annual Ontario Bike Summit. With cycling infrastructure investments providing connections to the new bridge and the new National Urban Park, Windsor is the ideal location for conference attendees to both learn from Windsor’s progress and be inspired by innovations underway in cities across North America,” said Eleanor McMahon, Founder and Board Chair, Share the Road Cycling Coalition.

Over the past six years, Windsor’s cycling network has increased by 40 km, with almost 15 km of new multi-use trails and 24 km of new bicycle lanes. Residents and visitors now have access to nearly 175 km of multi-use trails and nearly 100 km of bike lanes, including 12 km along the waterfront, the Malden Park mountain bike trails, Ganatchio Trail, Little River Corridor, the 42.5 km Windsor Loop, 15 km of woodland and prairie hiking trails at Ojibway, plus access to 205 parks across the city and over 2,400 acres of green space. In 2024, our 10-year capital plan was approved to invest $35.2 million in active transportation, including bike lanes, as we continue to grow.”

It takes place at Caesars Windsor from May 27th to 30th.