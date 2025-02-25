NEWS >
City Of Windsor 2025 Budget Finalized At 2.98% Tax Levy Increase

Tuesday February 25th, 2025, 12:34pm

The budget is set for 2025 in Windsor and that comes with a  2.98% municipal tax levy increase.

Included in the overall investments for 2025 are the following:

  • $856.8 million for roads
  • $485.2 million for sewers
  •  $186.2 million for parks and recreation
  • $182 million for transportation

The budget did see the Tunnel Bus service cut, and changes to the High School extra program.

 

