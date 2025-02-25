City Of Windsor 2025 Budget Finalized At 2.98% Tax Levy Increase
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday February 25th, 2025, 12:34pm
The budget is set for 2025 in Windsor and that comes with a 2.98% municipal tax levy increase.
Included in the overall investments for 2025 are the following:
- $856.8 million for roads
- $485.2 million for sewers
- $186.2 million for parks and recreation
- $182 million for transportation
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
The budget did see the Tunnel Bus service cut, and changes to the High School extra program.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook