City Of Windsor 2025 Budget Finalized At 2.98% Tax Levy Increase

The budget is set for 2025 in Windsor and that comes with a 2.98% municipal tax levy increase.

Included in the overall investments for 2025 are the following:

$856.8 million for roads

$485.2 million for sewers

$186.2 million for parks and recreation

$182 million for transportation

The budget did see the Tunnel Bus service cut, and changes to the High School extra program.