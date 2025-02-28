Chief Administrative Officer Joe Mancina Announces Upcoming Retirement

Joe Mancina, Chief Administrative Officer or the City of Windsor is set to retire effective May 1st, 2025, following an impressive 35 years of service to the community.

Mancina’s career with the City of Windsor began in 1989, when he joined the management team of the City’s Finance Department. He advanced through several positions of increasing responsibility within the Corporation over many years until his appointment as Commissioner of Corporate Services, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and City Treasurer in 2016. Over the years, he has held various senior leadership positions, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues and the public. He was named CAO in 2023, with his time in the role marked by a strong focus on fiscal responsibility, improving the quality of life for all Windsor residents, building a strong and resilient workforce, advancing several key projects and initiatives, and ensuring the City’s efficient operation. A native of Windsor-Essex, Mancina is a graduate of the Odette School of Business at the University of Windsor, a Certified Professional Accountant (CPA), an Accredited Municipal Clerk/Treasurer (AMCT) and a Certified Municipal Manager (CMM) with the Ontario Municipal Management Institute.

“As I step down from my role as CAO, I want to express my deepest gratitude for the incredible opportunity to serve this community,” said CAO Joe Mancina. “It has been an honour and privilege to work alongside such dedicated colleagues and public servants, and I am extremely proud of all we’ve accomplished together. Under the guidance of our Mayor and City Council we have collectively built a strong, resilient and vibrant city and I look forward to seeing its continued growth and success well into the future. I will always remain committed to supporting the future of our community in any way I can as Windsor is and will always remain home.”