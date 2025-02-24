Catch Downtown Windsor Polar Fest Friday

Polar Fest, an all-new winter festival takes over Vision Corridor Park (next to Art Windsor-Essex and the Windsor International Aquatic & Training Centre) on Friday, February 28th, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm.

Coinciding with Windsor’s annual Polar Plunge, this high-energy event will see fearless participants take an icy dip into a specially constructed pool on the front lawn to raise funds for Special Olympics Ontario. Starting at 6:30pm, the Plunge will bring together law enforcement, athletes, and community members in an inspiring display of courage and generosity.

Festivalgoers can enjoy a lively soundtrack from DJ Evolution, browse unique handcrafted goods from artisan vendors, indulge in comfort food from local favourites, and take part in interactive winter-themed kids crafts.

“Polar Fest isn’t just about embracing the cold—it’s about embracing our community,” said Chris MacLeod, Chair of the DWBIA. “This festival celebrates Windsor’s resilience, creativity, and generosity. Whether you’re plunging, shopping, or just soaking up the atmosphere, you’re part of something special.”