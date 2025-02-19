Canadian Contemporary Pop Star Alessia Cara Hits Caesars Windsor This May

Five-time Juno Award winner Alessia Cara takes The Colosseum stage for an all ages performance on Friday, May 16th.

Sensitive, strong-minded, and undeniably soulful, Alessia Cara writes songs that speak to the most hidden parts of the heart. Since signing with Def Jam Recordings at just 18 years old, the Toronto-based singer-songwriter’s down-to-earth honesty and larger-than-life talent have earned her massive acclaim and countless accolades including a Grammy for “Best New Artist” in 2018.

When her YouTube channel caught a label’s attention, Cara debuted with the anthem “Here,” which emerged as Spotify’s “Most Viral Song” of 2015 and landed on best-of-the-year lists from Pitchfork and Rolling Stone. After taking home the Juno Award for “Pop Album of the Year” with her Platinum-certified 2015 full-length debut Know-It-All, Cara followed with an “Album of the Year” win for her 2018 effort, Pains of Growing. Now a five-time Juno Award winner, Cara is celebrated for hits including “Scars to Your Beautiful,” “Stay,” and the eight-times-Platinum smash “1-800-273-8255” with Logic and Khalid.

In the making of her recently released fourth album Love & Hyperbole, Cara explores the beautifully strange thrill of finding true happiness. The follow-up to In the Meantime, her 2021 LP hailed as a “mighty pop opera” by Rolling Stone, Love & Hyperbole marks the latest turn in her dynamic career. Mainly recorded live with the help of guest musicians, Love & Hyperbole endlessly matches its raw emotion and unbridled energy with a newly heightened mastery of her sophisticated musicianship.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21st at 10:00am.