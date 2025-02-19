ClearNow
-11 °C
13 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudWed
-6 °C
21 °F		Chance Of FlurriesThu
-5 °C
23 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
-3 °C
27 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Canadian Contemporary Pop Star Alessia Cara Hits Caesars Windsor This May

Tuesday February 18th, 2025, 8:34pm

Entertainment
0
0

Five-time Juno Award winner Alessia Cara takes The Colosseum stage for an all ages performance on Friday, May 16th.

Sensitive, strong-minded, and undeniably soulful, Alessia Cara writes songs that speak to the most hidden parts of the heart. Since signing with Def Jam Recordings at just 18 years old, the Toronto-based singer-songwriter’s down-to-earth honesty and larger-than-life talent have earned her massive acclaim and countless accolades including a Grammy for “Best New Artist” in 2018.

When her YouTube channel caught a label’s attention, Cara debuted with the anthem “Here,” which emerged as Spotify’s “Most Viral Song” of 2015 and landed on best-of-the-year lists from Pitchfork and Rolling Stone. After taking home the Juno Award for “Pop Album of the Year” with her Platinum-certified 2015 full-length debut Know-It-All, Cara followed with an “Album of the Year” win for her 2018 effort, Pains of Growing. Now a five-time Juno Award winner, Cara is celebrated for hits including “Scars to Your Beautiful,” “Stay,” and the eight-times-Platinum smash “1-800-273-8255” with Logic and Khalid.

In the making of her recently released fourth album Love & Hyperbole, Cara explores the beautifully strange thrill of finding true happiness. The follow-up to In the Meantime, her 2021 LP hailed as a “mighty pop opera” by Rolling Stone, Love & Hyperbole marks the latest turn in her dynamic career. Mainly recorded live with the help of guest musicians, Love & Hyperbole endlessly matches its raw emotion and unbridled energy with a newly heightened mastery of her sophisticated musicianship.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21st at 10:00am.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message