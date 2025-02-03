BREAKING: Tariffs Paused

Threats of tariffs against Canadian goods have been paused for at least 30 days.

The news came late Monday in a social media post from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and after a 3:00pm phone call with President Donald Trump.

“Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan, reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl,” Trudeau said. “Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are and will be working on protecting the border. In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada- U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering.:

Trudeau has also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl and will be backing it with $200 million.