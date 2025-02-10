Boil Water Advisory Issued For All Consumers Of The Amherstburg Public Works Water Distribution System

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), has issued a Boil Water Advisory for waterline system consumers serviced by the Amherstburg Water Distribution System due to a water main break that led to a loss in water pressure throughout the distribution system.

The Health Unit is advising that water brought to a hard boil for one minute should be used for consumption, infant feeding, or food and ice preparation. Alternatively, bottled water sources can be used for consumption. For further information on boil water advisories, please visit the Boil Water Advisory webpage.

The boil water advisory measure will remain in place until system repairs are complete and satisfactory water sampling results are received.

