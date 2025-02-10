Boil Water Advisory Issued For All Consumers Of The Amherstburg Public Works Water Distribution System
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday February 10th, 2025, 5:29pm
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), has issued a Boil Water Advisory for waterline system consumers serviced by the Amherstburg Water Distribution System due to a water main break that led to a loss in water pressure throughout the distribution system.
The Health Unit is advising that water brought to a hard boil for one minute should be used for consumption, infant feeding, or food and ice preparation. Alternatively, bottled water sources can be used for consumption. For further information on boil water advisories, please visit the Boil Water Advisory webpage.
The boil water advisory measure will remain in place until system repairs are complete and satisfactory water sampling results are received.
- County Rd 8 in Tecumseh from Walker to 13073 County Rd 8
- County Rd 8 in Lasalle from 5791 County Rd 8 to Walker Rd
- 5791 County Rd 8 in Amherstburg east to 13073 County Rd 8(Old Malden Rd) in Essex
- Walker Rd in Amherstburg and in Essex from County Rd 8 to County Rd 10
- 14th Concession in Essex from Walker to 14689 14th Concession
- 13th Concession in Essex from Walker to 13396 13th Concession
- 12th Concession in Essex from Walker to 12380 12th Concession
- 11th Concession in Essex from Walker to North Malden Rd
- North Malden in Essex from Walker Sideroad to 12th Concession
- Walker Sideroad from North Malden to County Rd 8
- Old Malden Rd from 12th Concession to 14th Concession
- County Rd 15 in Essex from 2065 County Rd 15 to County Rd 8
