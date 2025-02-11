Belle River BIA Says Farewell To Sunsplash

The Belle River BIA has announced the end of the Sunsplash Festival after 27 years.

“Sunsplash has been a cornerstone of our community’s summer celebrations, bringing people together to enjoy music, entertainment, and camaraderie by the lake. While this chapter closes, our commitment to creating memorable experiences for Belle River residents and visitors continues, stronger than ever,” a news release said.

The BIA is planning to host other events throughout the year.

“While we will no longer be hosting Sunsplash, we remain excited about the future. The Belle River BIA is committed to continuing our mission of supporting the local business community and delivering events that foster connection and celebrate the heart of our town. We look forward to exploring new ways to bring our community together in the years to come.”