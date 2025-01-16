Youth Shake Up Shakespeare With Original Variety Show

Showcasing their youthful energy, a local theatre company is giving Shakespeare some variety.

Taking place at the Shadowbox Theatre (located at 103b – 1501 Howard Avenue,) Revolution Youth Theatre (RYT) is in the middle of presenting The Shakespeare Follies. Having debuted on January 9th, the variety show is put on entirely by those ranging ages eight to 18.

Built into every production, this gives youth an immersive experience from the start.

“The concept of Shakespeare Follies is like all our variety show’s,” said RYT executive and artistic director, Shana Thibert. “It’s finding fun ways to incorporate whatever theme the kids vote for into random unrelated musical performances and skits. All shows and themes are voted on by the kids and parents. Sometimes the connecting thread between theme and scene content is tenuous but funny). For example, a line of dialogue making up a fake connection or having a character from a previous related scene make an appearance.”

After this decision is made, youth write their skits, choreograph simple dances and choose musical numbers to perform. From there, RYT helps them work each one into the theme of the show. It’s also a format that teaches kids how to learn multiple scripts or roles at the same time. In addition, it encourages the creative side of the program while instilling independence, confidence, introducing how to adapt to a fast paced show and develop distinctively separate characters.

Although some do this well as others are still learning, variety shows in particular have fast moving scene changes and several quick changes since everyone plays multiple parts. This gives them experience with character development, focusing, being quick and following a show’s pace to keep it running smoothly.

While learning these aspects of production, outside help is also brought in to teach different skills.

“For our variety show, we always bring in a vocal coach to help so kids who normally don’t sing can try to learn,” said Thibert. “This opens up a new skill set for them and also helps with confidence. And can even spark a new passion they never thought they could do before.”

Every season, RYT puts on three productions. Kicking things off with their annual variety show in January, the theatre company stages a straightforward play in May before tackling a special interest show. Past instances of the latter revolved around a specific theatre aspect or skill. To accomplish this, outside mentors come in for workshops or help run a six week series. These typically start in May until performances begin at the end of June.

Before every show, casting and tech calls are put out for those between eight and 18-years-old to take part, giving them three chances each season. While not solely focused on mastering acting skills, RYT then tries to teach actors the basics of live performance. This includes projection and cheating out. Building their confidence is most important however as it’s the backbone of any strong presentation: Actions look and sound more natural once an actor is more comfortable onstage.

Another extension of these lessons is how to cover mistakes like missing lines, props or even actors.

“In our production of the CupQuake by Linda Collard, an entire scene change was missed,” said Thibert. “The scene should have been set in a cupcake shop but somehow was left as a park setting. One of our young actors, Ashton Mantha was 11 at the time and easily covered this by changing his dialogue as soon as he walked on and realized the mistake. It set the scene in the park, all the actors walking on followed Ashton’s lead and the audience was none the wiser.”

Like in the past, auditions for The Shakespeare Follies worked a little bit different for the theatre company. Since everyone is guaranteed a part, the process was used to find out what each child’s abilities and comfort levels were instead. Beyond this, it also gave those new to the theatre or acting a basic idea of what the process is like.

Based on ability, confidence, how big or how many roles someone is comfortable with, parts were then decided. In the past, kids have requested only walk on roles with no dialogue, which were written if none existed at the time.

In the end, it’s all about supporting what youth want to take on.

” We have a form at sign up that the kids fill out,” said Thibert. “It asks which roles they want to audition for and how many. It also asks if they want speaking, walk on or other options so we then know what the child’s comfort zone is. The object is to find their zone and over the course of rehearsals slowly nudge them out of it and expand it.”

Rehearsals for The Shakespeare Follies began in October and ran for three-and-a-half hours twice a week. Early dismissal was reserved for those ages 11 and under, giving them two hours. Tuesdays were music based, revolving around singing and dances, while Thursdays were dedicated to skits in the show. Wanting to teach new skills, encourage independence and inspire creativity, building a fun environment where kids can develop a show they’re proud of is just as important.

Giving them the space to do so, unseen progress was then made along the way.

“They always surprise me with how we go from absolute chaos in first rehearsal only to master some new skills they never had before by opening night,” said Thibert. “Progress is individual. One kid may have finally learned to project and have confidence, while another may still be too quiet onstage but is full of creative ideas and is always the first to offer suggestions for scenes after they spent the first month not talking. I am just as amazed by the quiet child who is now thriving socially, reading better or bringing me props they made as I am at the child who dominates the stage and sings with gusto. Both accomplishments are incredible even if the audience never gets to see the progress.”

For those who aren’t comfortable or interested in being onstage, other opportunities are available to explore behind the scenes. All tech positions are filled by the company’s youth

with roles backstage and in sound and lights. As an example, the company’s stage manager Bailey Breedon is 16-years-old and has held the position for multiple seasons. Starting as an actor in 2021, 16-year-old Brooke Hayes is also filling the sound and Light tech position for the first time with The Shakespeare Follies. It’s one of many roles she’s stepped into at RYT including actor, assistant director and backstage tech.

Once tech rehearsals and opening night arrive, no adults are allowed backstage for the show’s entire run. Falling to the kids, each production becomes even more of a group effort from there.

It’s a system that ensures they have respect for the techs, the process and each other.

“[Breedon] coordinates all prop and set movement and the actors handle their own quick changes, making sure to not miss their cues, helping other cast mates with issues and other aspects of production,” said Thibert. “Kids who don’t walk to school or pick their own clothes are able to do their jobs and keep the show running, even applying problem solving skills to deal with broken or lost props, costume issues and more. We have a rule that states ‘if [Breedon] says it, do it, if [Breedon] says don’t do it then stop. If you see a tech coming, MOVE and don’t touch the prop table!'”

Supported by this collaborative environment, RYT works towards making creators as well. Beyond teaching how to perform, youth is encouraged to offer suggestions for scenes, characters and try new things during rehearsals. It’s a process that allows them to figure out what works and what doesn’t along the way.

All of this is done while teaching theatre etiquette and hierarchy. Understanding the director gets the final say, kids also learn how each role such as assistant director, stage director and others down the list come together to produce a show. Universal rules like being quiet backstage, listening to instructions from directors, the stage manager and techs are also taught. Respecting these elements will then allow youth to adapt and thrive after growing up and joining other companies.

Beyond the theatre, they’re lessons that kids can bring outside too.

“Behind the scenes as a company, they are making new friends, learning to support and help each other,” said Thibert. “They’re learning that you don’t have to always get along but drama stays at the door when you come in. We support our cast and crew mates even if we wouldn’t change out with them at school. Success doesn’t always have to show onstage.”

These things also make each season a triumph for the artistic director along with her young actors and crew.

“The most rewarding thing for me is always the smiles on their faces when a show ends,” she said. “They are proud of themselves and I am proud of them. Each child grows and learns a bit more with each show they do. Some kids progress fast and some take a show or 2 for the progress to really show onstage.”

Remaining performances of The Shakespeare Follies will take place at the Shadowbox Theatre on January 16, 17 and 18. each show is at 7 p.m. and tickets are $10 each. Family packs are also available for $30 but attendees must include two adults and two children. Tickets can be purchased via e-transfer to [email protected] or at the door.

In the near future, RYT will be holding auditions for Frankenstein Rocks!! by Henry L Dowell on January 23 and 28. Described as a Hysterical non musical, the story revolves around a science teacher/wanna be musician named Victor (Vickie) Frankenstein who inherits his Mad Scientist Great Grand Father’s Transylvanian castle. Of course, the structure also comes with plenty of trouble and Quirky characters. Public performances will take place on April 25, 26, 27, May 2, 3 and 4 at the Shadowbox Theatre.

monologues will also be the subject of this year’s special interest show with workshops beginning in May. Running weekly until their shows in late June, the final production will be a competition-style show with cash prizes for first, second and third place winners. Dates, the number of shows and guest judges for the event are still being finalized.

In the meantime, Thibert hopes audiences seeing The Shakespeare Follies will be surprised by the experience.

“Our variety shows are unique because they take random and unrelated ideas or concepts and throw them in a blender just to see what comes out,” said Thibert. “We once made a performance of My Chemical Romance’s Black Parade into a Christmas carol. They are just super fun for all ages. I hope the audience’s will be surprised by the sheer talent of some of these kids and by the ability of the younger less experienced ones to be unsupervised and still do a great job of making sure the show runs smoothly. I think the stand out aspect of any RYT show is the fact that no adult is helping them run the show once that curtain goes up. Everything that happens both onstage and off is the kids. They are amazing!”

Run entirely by volunteers, RYT is a registered Canadian Charity. For more information on their goals and how to support them through donations, those interested can visit their website.