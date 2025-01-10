Light SnowNow
Winter Weather Travel Advisory In Effect

Friday January 10th, 2025, 3:50pm

Weather
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect.

Snow will advance into southwestern Ontario this afternoon. A general 5 cm of snow is expected although some locations may see up to 10 cm or so. Conditions should improve overnight.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly.

 

