Windsor Sees Funding To Widen Banwell Road, Extend Wyandotte Street East And Undertake Improvements At The Banwell Road/Mcnorton Street Intersection

Windsor will see $18.8 million in infrastructure funding from the Ontario Government.

The funding will be used to widen Banwell Road, extend Wyandotte Street East and undertake improvements at the Banwell Road/McNorton Street intersection.

“This $18.8 million investment in Windsor is a game-changer for our community, and I’m proud to see the Ontario government supporting critical infrastructure improvements on Banwell Road and Wyandotte Street East,” said Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh. “These upgrades will not only facilitate the construction of up to 3,030 new homes, but they will also enhance the overall transportation network, improving mobility and connectivity for residents in our growing community.”