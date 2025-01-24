NEWS >
CloudyNow
-7 °C
20 °F
Chance Of FlurriesFri
-6 °C
21 °F		Chance Of FlurriesSat
-1 °C
30 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
-4 °C
25 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Windsor Sees Funding To Widen Banwell Road, Extend Wyandotte Street East And Undertake Improvements At The Banwell Road/Mcnorton Street Intersection

Friday January 24th, 2025, 3:00pm

City News
0
0

Windsor will see $18.8 million in infrastructure funding from the Ontario Government.

The funding will be used to widen Banwell Road, extend Wyandotte Street East and undertake improvements at the Banwell Road/McNorton Street intersection.

“This $18.8 million investment in Windsor is a game-changer for our community, and I’m proud to see the Ontario government supporting critical infrastructure improvements on Banwell Road and Wyandotte Street East,” said Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh. “These upgrades will not only facilitate the construction of up to 3,030 new homes, but they will also enhance the overall transportation network, improving mobility and connectivity for residents in our growing community.”

 

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message