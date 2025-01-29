WEATHER: Wednesday January 29th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday January 29th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday January 29th, 2025.
Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early in the morning. A few flurries beginning in the morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature falling to minus 1 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
