WEATHER: Wednesday January 29th, 2025

Wednesday January 29th, 2025, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Wednesday January 29th, 2025.

Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early in the morning. A few flurries beginning in the morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature falling to minus 1 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

