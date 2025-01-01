CloudyNow
WEATHER: Wednesday January 1st, 2025

Wednesday January 1st, 2025, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Wednesday January 1st, 2025.

Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

